WV Press Convention 2023: State’s newspapers gathering in Charleston on Friday and Saturday

Two-day conference includes awards, education and networking; Sponsors and speakers supporting event that features three segments open and free to the public

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia newspaper representatives will hear from Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, along with experts on artificial intelligence, social security, small business and media tax policy this Friday and Saturday as they gather for the WV Press Association’s annual convention.

Held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston, the event is a mix of education, awards and networking. WV Press will recognize the industry’s best editorial and advertising efforts during the weekend, which also includes a President’s Reception, baseball game and updates on how best to work with congressional offices and on activities of the West Virginia National Guard.

With a nod to state residents, three of the education sessions are open and free to all media and the public:

“WV National Guard Update” by Edwin L. “Bo” Wriston, West Virginia National Guard, Public Affairs Specialist, and his team in Capitol Suite B at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

“An Update on Social Security” by David Certner, AARP Legislative Counsel and Director of Legislative Policy for Government Affairs in Capitol Suite C at 4 p.m. on Friday.

“Artificial Intelligence, ethics and its implications for communications” by Amy Cyphert, Lecturer in Law at the West Virginia University College of Law and the Director of the ASPIRE Office in Capitol Suite C at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Sharing information with local residents has always been our industry’s focus, said Don Smith, WV Press executive director. “So much is changing in our society and in our industry. We are looking at new trends, ideas and policies that will impact our state. If we can attract experts to speak at our events, we want to let as many people hear the message as possible. “

Smith credits the convention’s many sponsors with making such education seminars and networking opportunities possible.

“The WV Press Association can’t do quality programming without the support of sponsors and other groups, businesses and organizations interested in participating in the event,” Smith said. “We have been extremely fortunate to work with sponsors committed to the people of West Virginia and improving our state.”

Sponsors include:

AARP WV

WVU University Relations

WV Press Association Foundation

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

GameChanger

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

West Virginia Hive

Highmark

BHE Renewables

City National Bank

WV Department of Tourism

ONE – Our Next Energy

Vandalia Health/CAMC

WV Nursery & Landscaping Association

Asher Agency

The Associated Press

Affiliated Construction Trades of West Virginia

In a tribute to the state’s community newspapers, WV Press is also recognizing its newspaper “families” with a new “family friendly” approach that allows all attendees to bring a guest or family at no cost.

“We want this to be a fun family celebration. WV Press works to feature the City of Charleston. ‘Live at the Levee’ is happening at Haddad Riverfront Park on Friday night. Our attendees and their families can enjoy the seminars, the reception at our convention and then wander outside to enjoy all the entertainment and events. Charleston has a lot to offer,” Smith said.

2023 WV Press Association Convention Agenda

Four Points by Sheraton, 600 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25301

Thursday, Aug. 10

Board meetings:

1 p.m. – WVPA/WVPS Board Meetings – Mountain State Suite.

3:30 p.m. – WVPA Foundation Trustees Meeting– Mountain State Suite.

6 p.m. – Board Event and Social at GoMart Baseball Park and Dirty Birds Game – sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association Foundation – GoMart Ball Park – Suites – Tickets provided.

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite – sponsored by Highmark – Room number posted in Capitol Suite B.

Friday, Aug . 11

9:30 a.m. – Tour of Charleston Gazette-Mail facility in Charleston – Walk three blocks to 1001 Virginia St. East, Charleston. 25301.

Noon – Ad Awards Luncheon – sponsored by The Health Plan and featuring comments by W.Va. Governor Jim Justice – Capitol Suite A.

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – sponsored by GameChanger — “WV National Guard Update.” Attendees will hear about the National Guard’s service activities and recruitment advertising efforts with Edwin L. “Bo” Wriston, West Virginia National Guard, Public Affairs Specialist, and his team – Capitol Suite B.

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – sponsored by West Virginia Press Services — “Pulse presentation on Sales Tools.” Attendees will learn about a data-driven prospecting, engagement and proposal tool that succeeds for local media sales organizations. Whether selling digital, events or good old ROP reps will quickly be able to identify, pursue and close new business, the key to growth. It works from the comfort of a laptop in the office and from any mobile device – Capitol Suite C.

3:45 p.m. – Education Session – Sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) — “Working with Congressional Offices,” sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Attendees will learn how best to work with the Congressional Offices of West Virginia’s elected officials from staff representatives of US Senator Joe Manchin and US Senator Shelley Moore Capitol. There will also be updates on Social Security from David Certner, AARP Legislative Counsel and Director of Legislative Policy for Government Affairs; and on the “News & Small Business Support Act” from Steven Waldman, chair of the Rebuild Local News Coalition and co-cofounder of Report for America – Capitol Suite C.

6 p.m. – The WV Press Association’s Annual President’s Reception – in honor of WVPA President Perry Nardo, sponsored by AARP WV and featuring comments by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito – Capitol Suite A.

8 p.m. – Outdoor entertainment at “Live at the Levee” and networking in the WV Press Hospitality Suite — sponsored by Highmark – Downtown Charleston and Hospitality Suite Room number posted in Capitol Suite B.

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast – presented by ONE – Our Next Energy – Conference area.

8:30 a.m. Membership Meeting – The WV Press Association’s annual general membership meeting – Capitol Suite C.

10:3O a.m. – Education Session – sponsored by City National Bank – “Artificial intelligence, ethics and its implications for communications.” Attendees will hear Amy Cyphert, Lecturer in Law at the West Virginia University College of Law and the Director of the ASPIRE Office, present a session on the impact of artificial intelligence’s potential impact on media and communications – Capitol Suite C.

12:30 a.m. – Editorial Awards Luncheon – sponsored by West Virginia University and featuring comments by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin – Capitol Suite A.