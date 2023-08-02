WV Press Convention 2023 just a week away: Media event is Aug. 11-12 in Charleston

First of WV Press Association’s ‘Family Friendly’ events with support of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Family invited at no cost

WV Press News Release

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Newspaper representatives from across the state are joining with the West Virginia Press Association for Convention 2023 on Aug. 11-12 in Charleston.

“Each year we gather for networking and training,” said Don Smith, WV Press executive director. “So much is changing in our society and in our industry. We are looking at new trends, learning about activities around our state, recognizing the best newspaper work from 2022, and working to make it all accessible and family friendly. Convention is a great opportunity to learn and meet people.”

The registration form is attached or you can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-west-virginia-press-association-convention-tickets-659453131067

“WV Press works to feature the City of Charleston. ‘Live at the Levee’ is happening at Haddad Riverfront Park on Friday night. Enjoy the reception at our convention and then wander outside to enjoy all the entertainment and events. Charleston has a lot to offer,” Smith said.

WV Press thanks its corporate partners – AARP-WV, WVU News and Information, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation — for their support of the convention. West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – the “Family Sponsor” and other sponsors who are making the convention affordable and worth the time.

The WV Press Convention agenda is attached and shared below:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Board meetings

1 p.m.- WVPA/WVPS Board Meetings

3:30 p.m. – WVPA Foundation Trustees Meeting

6 p.m. – Board Event and Social at GoMart Baseball Park and Dirty Birds Game – sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite – sponsored by Highmark

Friday, Au g. 11

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast – presented by ONE – Our Next Energy

9:30 a.m. – Tour of Charleston Gazette-Mail Facility in Charleston

Noon – Ad Awards Luncheon – sponsored by The Health Plan and featuring comments by W.Va. Governor Jim Justice

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – “WV National Guard Update.” Attendees were hear about the National Guard’s service activities and recruitment advertising efforts with Edwin L. “Bo” Wriston, West Virginia National Guard, Public Affairs Specialist, and his team.

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – “Pulse presentation on Sales Tools.” Attendees will learn about a data-driven prospecting, engagement and proposal tool that succeeds for local media sales organizations. Whether selling digital, events or good old ROP reps will quickly be able to identify, pursue and close new business, the key to growth. It works from the comfort of a laptop in the office and from any mobile device.

3:45 p.m. – Education Session – “Working with Congressional Offices,” sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Attendees will learn how best to work with the Congressional Offices of West Virginia’s elected officials from staff representatives of US Senator Joe Manchin and US Senator Shelley Moore Capitol. There will also be updates on Social Security from David Certner, AARP Legislative Counsel and Director of Legislative Policy for Government Affairs; and on the “News & Small Business Support Act” from Steven Waldman, chair of the Rebuild Local News Coalition and co-cofounder of Report for America.

6 p.m. – The WV Press Association’s Annual President’s Reception – in honor of WVPA President Perry Nardo, sponsored by AARP WV and featuring comments by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

8 p.m. – Outdoor entertainment at “Live at the Levee” and networking in the WV Press Hospitality Suite sponsored by Highmark.

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast – presented by ONE – Our Next Energy

8:30 a.m. Membership Meeting – The WV Press Association’s annual general membership meeting.

10:3O a.m. – Education Session – “Artificial intelligence, ethics and its implications for communications.” Attendees will hear Amy Cyphert, Lecturer in Law at the West Virginia University College of Law and the Director of the ASPIRE Office, present a session on the impact of artificial intelligence’s potential impact on media and communications.

12:30 a.m. – Editorial Awards Luncheon – sponsored by West Virginia University and featuring comments by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

Adjournment

NOTE: The convention location is Four Points by Sheraton on the banks of the Kanawha River in Charleston.

Attendees can reserve a room online. https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1655843198258&key=GRP&app=resvlink

The WV Press Group ID, if still availabe, is (WV Press Association). The room rate: $139-179 per night. You can also call 1-888-236-2427 or 304-344-4092 or visit www.marriott.com

With a lot of activity in Charleston, Smith said the rooms are limited so he is encouraging everyone to reserve their room as soon as possible.