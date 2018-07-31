WVU Tech interim president Gerald Lang talks new programs, growth of institution

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech’s interim president Gerald Lang, who recently took the position after campus president Carolyn Long filled the role of interim chancellor for the state Higher Education Policy Commission, said he plans to focus solely on shaping enrollment and developing more academic programs for the institution.

In a recent interview with The Register-Herald, Lang said he has spent many years in the WVU family, and although it has become a sense of home, he feels his retirement is forthcoming. His time as WVU Tech’s interim president will be roughly a six-month journey, he reported.

A short and sweet journey perhaps, but one filled with continued growth at WVU Tech at the Beckley campus, bettering opportunities offered to those who will soon find career paths in the state.

