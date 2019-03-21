WVU Tech Appalachian Writers’ Lecture to feature author Ann Pancake

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech’s Appalachian Writers’ Lecture scheduled for Thursday, April 4 will feature renowned author and essayist, Ann Pancake at 6:30 p.m. in the Carter Hall auditorium on the Beckley campus.

Known for her distinctive writing style and her Appalachian settings and characters, the award-winning Pancake will share and discuss some of her work, including her 2015 collection of novellas and short stories “Me and My Daddy Listen to Bob Marley.”

The lecture series — now in its second year — aims to connect the community to writers who have impacted the Appalachian region.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald