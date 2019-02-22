WVU students protest against campus carry bill

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Public school teachers weren’t the only people in West Virginia to protest against bills moving through the state Legislature this week.

More than 100 students and faculty at West Virginia University staged a protest at the downtown campus’ Woodburn Circle against House Bill 2519, also known as the “campus carry” bill, which would require colleges to permit students to carry concealed weapons on campus, except in certain circumstances.

The House of Delegates voted 51-47 Wednesday night to bring the legislation directly to the House floor. An amended version of H.B. 2519 passed through the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday. However, committee members recommended that it first go through the House Finance Committee for further scrutiny.

