WVU showcase focuses on sustainable economic development from natural gas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As an energy-producing state that has experienced its share of boom-bust cycles, West Virginia has struggled to create an energy economy with stable, good paying jobs for its residents.

The Center for Innovation for Gas Research and Utilization at West Virginia University has assembled an expert panel to discuss how the state can harness the current surge in natural gas production from the Marcellus and Utica plays, using the latest developments in natural gas utilization for long-term prosperity.

“When we talk about natural gas utilization with regards to economic and community development, we have to consider what is sustainable and what is best for our communities,” said CIGRU Director John Hu. “How do we effectively utilize this resource both in the short and long term? We hope this panel discussion will be educational for all in attendance, including our panelists, who are leaders in their fields.”

The panel is part of CIGRU’s second annual showcase and will focus on how economic development, community development, resource and environmental management, research and industry all fit together to effectively manage current and future development of natural gas.

Welcoming remarks will be delivered by Provost Joyce McConnell, Gene Cilento, Glen H. Hiner Dean of the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and Hu.

Glynis Board, assistant news director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, will moderate the panel. Panelists include:

· Katherine Garvey, director, WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic,

· Fred King, vice president for research, WVU Research Office,

· Evan Hansen, president, Downstream Strategies, and Delegate-elect, 51st District

· James Owrey, business development manager, West Virginia Development Office, and

· James Wood, interim director, WVU Energy Institute.

The free event will be held at the Erickson Alumni Center on Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The university community and public are invited. The panel discussion will be followed by a reception with light food and a cash bar.

