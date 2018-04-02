WVU professor pens ‘Fitness: Steps to Success’

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Local resident and West Virginia University professor Nancy Naternicola recently added a published book to her list of fitness accomplishments.

Naternicola knew fitness was the right field for her career while watching her mother “just do everything.”

“My mother, who is now 97, was always one of my huge idols,” Naternicola said. “She did everything. Tennis, swimming, skiing, and even at 95 she was still kayaking and biking. She’s been my inspiration.”

Since then, Naternicola has watched the fitness industry evolve for 41 years with 18 of them spent educating at WVU.

