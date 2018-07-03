WVU, Marshall presidents on new panel to examine college funding in WV
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of West Virginia University, which has openly opposed the college funding formula the state Higher Education Policy Commission’s staff has proposed, will preside over Gov. Jim Justice’s new “Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education,” which will examine college funding and sustainability.
Justice, at a Monday news conference, said the commission would have three co-chairs: Gordon Gee, president of WVU, the state’s largest 4-year public school; Jerome Gilbert, president of Marshall University, the state’s second-largest public 4-year university; and Kendra Boggess, president of Concord University and head of the Council of Presidents, which includes all the state’s public colleges.
Gilbert said just before the news conference began that he also opposes the proposed funding formula, saying he couldn’t get behind a formula that not all colleges supported.
