WVU, Marshall could meet in second round of NCAA Tournament

By GARY FAUBER

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia and Marshall are set up for a possible second-round meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams will be in the East Region and will begin play in San Diego on Friday. WVU is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 12 Murray State in the first round. The Herd is the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Wichita State.

If the Mountaineers and Herd both win, they will face each other on Sunday in the round of 32.

The two have not played each other since Dec. 17, 2015, an 86-68 WVU win.

