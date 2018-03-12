WVU, Marshall could meet in second round of NCAA Tournament
By GARY FAUBER
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia and Marshall are set up for a possible second-round meeting in the NCAA Tournament.
Both teams will be in the East Region and will begin play in San Diego on Friday. WVU is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 12 Murray State in the first round. The Herd is the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Wichita State.
The two have not played each other since Dec. 17, 2015, an 86-68 WVU win.
