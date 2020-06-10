WVU looking for assistant director of student media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The department of Student Life at West Virginia University is seeking applications for an Assistant Director of Student Media – 14895.

This position is primarily responsible for generating vital revenue for WVU Student Media which includes the Daily Athenaeum, U92 and Prospect and Price Creative.

Apply online at https://wvu.taleo.net/careersection/application.jss?lang=en&type=1&csNo=10060&portal=8100120139&reqNo=205203&isOnLogoutPage=true

In order to be successful in this position, the ideal candidate will:

Hire, train and lead a student sales and public relations team of more than two dozen students. This includes building an extensive training program based on industry best practices; leading hands-on, in-the-field client interactions; providing coaching and feedback; and procuring job and internship opportunities.

Create and manage aggressive marketing plans to increase sales of advertising, sponsorships and creative services to meet revenue goals.

Establish relationships with alumni, business leaders and departments across the University to partner with student media.Handle all client interaction from initial interaction to billing, using metrics to monitor client satisfaction.

Oversee the Production Manager whose responsibilities include but are not limited to the production and distribution of the newspaper; creation and distribution of print and digital advertising; managing the student layout manager; producing and updating the DA style manual; and overseeing projects contracted through Prospect and Price Creative.

Work with the Director of Student Media and collaboratively with other members of the Student Media team to meet the goals of the department and Student Life which include:

Creating a high-quality educational experience for all students in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Working with student leaders to create valued media products that meet the needs of the community while serving as hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Working collaboratively with departments within Student Life and across the University on projects and assignments.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in journalism, communication, higher education, public administration, management, college student personnel, or other relevant field.

Three (3) years full time related experience required. Proven experience leading and managing a sales team. Experience working with students is preferred.

Successful candidate should possess strong organizational abilities, capabilities to build a train and lead a team, and excellent written/oral communication skills.

An understanding of student development is valuable.A demonstrated commitment to diversity and customer service as well as strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

About WVU: At West Virginia University, we pride ourselves on a tireless endeavor for achievement. We are home to some of the most passionate, innovative minds in the country who push their limits for the sake of progress, constantly moving the world forward. Our students, faculty and staff make this institution one of the best out there, and we are proud to stand as one voice, one university, one WVU.

Find out more about your opportunities as a Mountaineer at https://talentandculture.wvu.edu/ West Virginia University is proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer, and is the recipient of an NSF ADVANCE award for gender equity. The University values diversity among its faculty, staff, and students, and invites applications from all qualified applicants regardless of race, ethnicity, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, nationality, genetics, disability, or Veteran status.



Job Posting: May 27, 2020

Posting Classification: Non-Classified

Exemption Status: Exempt

Benefits Eligible: Yes

Schedule: Full-time