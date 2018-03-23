WVU and George Washington partner around journalism effort to burst media bubble; will launch Atlantic Coast Pipeline reporting project

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a unique effort to burst long-standing “media bubbles,” students and faculty from the West Virginia University Reed College of Media and the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs are teaming up for an in-depth reporting project to assess the Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s impact in West Virginia.

The project, which culminates with a four-week intensive collaboration, is being funded by Scott Widmeyer who has played a senior role over the past three decades in strengthening public affairs communications and supporting a wide range of journalistic endeavors. The founder of Washington-based Widmeyer Communications, his firm is now part of Finn Partners, a growing global communications firm where Scott serves as founding managing partner and chief strategy officer in Washington, D.C.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a large, 42-inch diameter, gas pipeline that will originate in Harrison County, West Virginia, and travel through Virginia before reaching North Carolina and decreasing in size. The pipeline was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in fall 2017 and construction will continue into 2019.

