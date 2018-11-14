WVU expert says W.Va. sees its strongest growth in 10 years

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. –West Virginia’s economic rebound is on its way, says one economic expert.

West Virginia posted its strongest growth numbers in nearly a decade in 2017, emerging from several years of economic slumber, according to John Deskins, director of the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

The heart of West Virginia’s economic rebound is tied to the state’s energy sector with increased production of coal and natural gas and the massive build-out of new natural gas pipelines throughout the state, Deskins outlined in his report “West Virginia Economic Outlook 2019-2023” released in October.