WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research report: West Virginia needs to diversify economy

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The area could benefit from downstream industries using the state’s natural gas products to make a variety of products, a group of economic students told community and business leaders.

Also, other new businesses can diversify the state’s economy, the group said.

Brian Lego, research assistant professor, Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, and three of his students who have been looking at economic trends of the Parkersburg area as part of the statewide Economic Outlook Conference Series presented a report Wednesday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg to area leaders.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel