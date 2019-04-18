Latest News:
WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research report: West Virginia needs to diversify economy

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Patrick Opitz, a senior in the Business and Economics Department at West Virginia University, presents part of the Parkersburg Area Economic Outlook Report about the economic indicators in the area to leaders Wednesday.
(News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — The area could benefit from downstream industries using the state’s natural gas products to make a variety of products, a group of economic students told community and business leaders.

Also, other new businesses can diversify the state’s economy, the group said.

Brian Lego, research assistant professor, Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, and three of his students who have been looking at economic trends of the Parkersburg area as part of the statewide Economic Outlook Conference Series presented a report Wednesday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg to area leaders.

