WVU Bureau for Business and Economic Research to hold virtual update on West Virginia’s economy during COVID-19
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
- John Deskins, BBER Director; Associate Professor, Economics; Assistant Dean of Outreach
- Eric Bowen, Research Assistant Professor, BBER
- Brian Lego, Research Assistant Professor, BBER
- Christiadi, Research Associate, BBER
WHAT: The BBER is hosting a virtual update on West Virginia’s economy during COVID-19 via Zoom.
WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m. to noon.
WHERE: Register for the virtual update. Participants will receive Zoom link and password in a confirmation email.
RSVP: Members of the media who are interested in attending should register in advance.