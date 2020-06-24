WVU Bureau for Business and Economic Research to hold virtual update on West Virginia’s economy during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

John Deskins, BBER Director; Associate Professor, Economics; Assistant Dean of Outreach

Eric Bowen, Research Assistant Professor, BBER

Brian Lego, Research Assistant Professor, BBER

Christiadi, Research Associate, BBER

WHAT: The BBER is hosting a virtual update on West Virginia’s economy during COVID-19 via Zoom.

WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m. to noon.

WHERE: Register for the virtual update. Participants will receive Zoom link and password in a confirmation email.

RSVP: Members of the media who are interested in attending should register in advance.