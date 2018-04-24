WVU broadens planned job fair to include WVU Hospitals

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will broaden a previously planned job fair to include additional opportunities at both the University and the WVU Hospital System.

The job fair will be open to the general public and will take place on May 1, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Erickson Alumni Center. The event originally was to focus on filling positions within WVU’s facilities operations; however, it now also will include faculty, staff and temporary positions in several functional areas across WVU and WVU Hospitals.

“As a leading institution of higher learning and one of the region’s top employers, we believe this expanded job fair will provide an opportunity for members of the community – including those affected by the recent Mylan layoffs – to stay in the area and continue contributing to the prosperity of the state,” said Cris DeBord, vice president of Talent and Culture at WVU.

The University and WVU Hospitals currently have more than 900 job openings collectively in areas such as clinical and non-clinical research, nursing, information technology, finance, customer service, office administration, facilities and more.

Visit careers.wvu.edu or call 304.293.HIRE to learn more about career opportunities at WVU. Visit wvumedicine.org/careers/ to learn about opportunities available at WVU Hospitals.

