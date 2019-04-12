WVU Board of Governors to vote on tuition Friday

By JOE SEVERINO

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Board of Governors will vote Friday morning on an unspecified tuition increase for the next academic year.

First reported by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the WVU BOG will vote in its regular meeting whether or not to raise tuition for the 20th consecutive year.

WVU spokesman John Bolt, along with a few board members, did not provide the proposed rates to the newspaper Monday or Tuesday.

Read the entire article

See more from The Daily Athenaeum