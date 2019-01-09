WVU aims for funding stabilization, anti-hazing legislation in new year

By JOE SEVERINO

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When the 2019 West Virginia Legislative Session begins Wednesday, WVU will be lobbying for legislation relating to the higher education budget, anti-hazing laws and campus carry.

Foremost, the University will be looking into stabilizing the funds allocated to higher education, Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives at WVU, said in an interview in December.

“The big priority, which every year for us is the state appropriations,” he said. “[Over the] last five or six years, we’ve seen pretty significant cuts.”

