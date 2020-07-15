WVSSAC sets fall high school, middle school sports schedules

By TIM STEPHENS, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Most original West Virginia high school schedules for fall sports are worthless, thanks to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has issued new dates for preseason, in-season and postseason events. All dates, of course, are subject to change.

The uniform date for all fall sports and related activities — cheerleading, cross country, football, golf soccer and volleyball — is Aug. 17. That’s when all may begin practice. After that, each sport has its own slate of advancement.

Middle school dates also were set, although as with high schools, all begin Aug. 17.

High school cheer regional competitions are set for Nov. 17, with the state competition scheduled for Dec. 12.

Cross country may begin meets Sept. 2. Regionals are to be run Oct. 22-24, with the state meet Oct. 31.

The first day of pads for football season is Aug. 21. Contact may begin Aug. 25. The first scrimmage may be played after 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, with the regular season opening Sept. 3. The playoffs are slated for Nov. 13, with the state championships Dec. 4-5.

