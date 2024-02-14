WVSCA names Williams the School Counselor of the Year

By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jodi Williams, from Opequon Elementary School, was named the West Virginia School Counselor Association (WVSCA) 2024 School Counselor of the Year last week.

Williams, who was nominated for the award last November, felt honored that her co-workers thought so highly of her and was happy just to receive a nomination. She filled out the application and was surprised to hear she won on Feb. 7.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “The work I do is something that I enjoy. Every day, I come into work like it’s Sesame Street. Being recognized by a co-worker means a lot, because I’m doing what I like.”

Williams didn’t always want to be a school counselor, however. Before moving to West Virginia in 2002, Williams worked as a paralegal in D.C. When she couldn’t find any work, Williams decided to change her career path and started working toward becoming a school counselor.

“We all had school counselors growing up, even if we didn’t remember what they did,” Williams said. “When I was a student, I talked with my counselors about something personal going on in my life, and they helped me a lot. I remember thinking, ‘Cool, that’s an important job.’”

