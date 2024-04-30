Over $4M raised in US Senate race in WV; here’s who tops the money list

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia U.S. Senate candidates’ campaigns have netted over $4 million in contributions in the 2024 election cycle, with most of that collected by Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., as they vie for the Republican Senate nomination.

The campaign committee for Justice, the favorite in the race, netted the most contributions in the race through March — $2,514,249 — according to the latest round of campaign finance reports filed this month.

Mooney’s campaign netted $315,977 in contributions in 2024’s first quarter, bringing the campaign to $2,090,510 raised throughout the cycle and leaving it with $1,294,772 on hand.

Of Justice’s $2,514,249, $404,948 came in the first quarter of 2024, leaving the two-term governor with $1,061,211 on hand entering April.

