WVRHA brings state health concerns to Charleston

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Rural Health Association traveled to Charleston on Friday to bring certain statewide health concerns to the forefront of Legislative attention.

According to WVRHA Executive Director Debrin Jenkins, the WVRHA is a nonprofit organization aimed at boosting access and quality of health care in rural regions throughout West Virginia. Jenkins said the organization went to Charleston to provide legislators with the most up-to-date information possible.

“I believe policies and decisions should be made based on current data,” Jenkins said.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal