WVPA Legislative LookAhead panel considers pros and cons and fixes for W.Va. medical cannabis program

By DAVID BEARD 

The Dominion Post

Del. Mike Pushkin speaks as part of a West Virginia Press Association Legislative LookAhead panel on marijuana. Also on the panel, from left, are Dr. James Berry, WVU vice chair of the Department of Behavioral Health and director of addiction treatment, Mary Stout, with the state treasurer’s office and Jessie Forbes, a lawyer and member of Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.
(Dominion Post photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  – The state’s medical cannabis program is set to take effect July 1, and a panel of experts addressed what needs to be done to fix flaws in the legislation, and possibly move a step farther to recreational use, during a West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead Friday.

Diana Stout, with the state treasurer’s office, explained the banking problem that surfaced at the end of last session.

Then-Speaker Tim Armstead blocked a proposed fix to the problem that had passed the Senate but contained technical errors from coming to the House floor on the last day of the session.

