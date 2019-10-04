WVMA celebrating National Manufacturing Day; striving for tax fairness

Release from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is celebrating National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 4, 2019, by highlighting how important the industry is to our state and national economy.

“Our manufacturing activity in West Virginia accounts for more than 10 percent of our state’s gross state product, and we employ nearly 50,000 people,” said WVMA President Rebecca McPhail. “On National Manufacturing Day, it’s a great chance for us to remember how important it is support goods made in West Virginia and to advocate for policies that allow for job growth.”

McPhail said average manufacturing jobs in West Virginia pay more than $60,000 annual salaries, allowing workers to provide for their families and still put money in the bank.

“Manufacturing jobs are a powerful force in this economy,” McPhail said. “But in West Virginia, the ability of manufacturing companies to grow is hampered by the archaic property tax on machinery, inventory and equipment. At the WVMA, we are going to be asking legislators to support the Manufacturing Growth Amendment of 2020, which would start the process of repealing this anti-competitive tax and bring fairness to how manufacturers are treated in West Virginia.”

The Manufacturing Growth Amendment of 2020 is the first step toward repealing the property tax on machinery, inventory and equipment. Passage of the MGA 2020 would give West Virginia voters the opportunity to approve a constitutional amendment required to remove this onerous tax, which costs manufacturers millions of dollars each year, monies that instead could be go to employee salaries and business growth.

For more information on the Manufacturing Growth Amendment of 2020, please visit www.wvma.com or contact the WVMA at (304) 342-2123.