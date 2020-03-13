WVHCA issues statement regarding W.Va. Governor Justice’s nursing home visitation restriction



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement:



“We are very appreciative of Governor Justice and Secretary Crouch’s continued leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement this afternoon that skilled nursing facilities should restrict visitation is a strong, proactive measure to try to protect our residents from exposure to COVID-19. Data clearly shows that COVID-19 has a disproportionate impact on the elderly population and the health and well-being of our residents is our absolute top priority. Our skilled nursing centers are quickly exploring all alternative means of communication so families can remain in contact with their loved ones during this period of restricted visitation. We will continue to work with state and local officials to assess the threat facing our residents and adopt any preventative measures necessary to protect them.”



The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.