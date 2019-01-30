WVDOT: No decision on using road bond for secondary road maintenance

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation told a Senate committee Tuesday that no decisions have been made regarding a proposal made by the governor to take road bond money meant for major projects for fixing secondary roads.

The Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee heard a presentation on deferred road maintenance from Tom Smith, secretary of the state Department of Transportation. During his State of the State address Jan. 9, Gov. Jim Justice briefly proposed taking road bond revenue from the Roads to Prosperity program for use in repairing secondary roads in the state.

