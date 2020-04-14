WVDOH announces 41 projects by remote bid letting today

West Virginia Division of Highways:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced today that a remote bid letting will be held on April 14th for 41 projects across the state. This will be the second bid letting held remotely in the interest of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important that we adhere to Governor Justice’s Executive Orders and that we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” stated Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White. “With every job we do to keep the roadways open, safe and functioning for the public, we are also focused on the safety of our employees and contractors.”

“In addition, April is Work Zone Safety awareness month and we are reminding the public to slow down and obey all laws in work zones,” Sec. White added. While driving in work zones, and on all roads, remember; heads up, phones down!”

The following projects are scheduled to receive bids during the April 14 letting:

Berkeley County – Replacing the Mill Creek overpass bridge along I-81; Resurfacing 2.9 miles of US 11, Bunker Hill to the Virginia State Line; Resurfacing 2.6 miles of WV 51, Gerrardstown to Inwood

Braxton County – Construct shoulders, guardrail, drainage and resurface 2.83 miles of WV 4, Elk River Road, from Clay County line to County 40

Brooke County– Replacing Long Run Bridge along County 32/3

Cabell County– Widen to 6 lanes and replace bridges along 3.51 miles of I-64 from 29th Street (exit 15) to Gyandotte River bridge *GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND PROJECT*; Resurfacing .74 miles along County 17, Blue Sulphur; Correct 3 slides, with piling walls, along WV 10 at Salt Rock Road

Calhoun County – Slide correction, with piling wall, along WV 16, Chloe Road, in Arnoldsburg

Fayette County – Widening, provide drainage, and resurfacing .39 miles along County 38/7, Halstead Street *ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT*

Grant County – Resurfacing 1.00 mile along Main Street, WV 28, in Petersburg

Greenbrier County – Resurfacing 2.33 miles along WV 20, Rainelle Road, from Fayette County line to US 60

Hardy County – Resurfacing 1.98 miles along WV 55 from Sinks Bridge to Wardensville; Resurfacing 4.96 miles along WV 55 from Luxemburg Road to Baker interchange

Jefferson County – Resurfacing 1.40 miles along WV 230, Shepherdstown Pike

Lewis County – Shoulder, drainage, guardrail and resurfacing of 4.60 miles along US 33, Weston Road toward Glenville

Lincoln County – Resurfacing of 1.49 miles along WV 34 between Hamlin and Bowles; Slide correction along WV 3, Beech Grove Road

McDowell County – Replacing Newhall Bridge along WV 16

Marshall County – Slide Correction along US 250 at milepost 17.24

Mercer County – Replacing the Brick Street Bridge along WV 104

Mineral County – Resurfacing 3.00 miles along WV 28 between WV 956 (Short Gap) and Scenic Lane

Mingo County – Replacing the Jacob and Ellen Vance Memorial Bridge along County 3/5 *ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT*; Replacing Breeden Tunnel Bridge along County 3/5 *ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT*; Resurfacing .74 miles along WV 65 between Delbarton and Elk Creek

Monroe County – Resurfacing 2.00 miles along WV 3 from US 219 to Keenan Road

Morgan County – Bath Streetscape Phase IV design (Berkeley Springs)

Nicholas County – Resurfacing 3.98 miles along WV 20 between Green Valley and Leivasy; Installation of traffic signal along US 19 at West Webster Road

Pendleton County – Install High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) in 4 areas along US 33; Resurfacing 2.82 miles along US 220 in Franklin

Pocahontas County – Slide Correction at WV 28, Boyer Hill Road

Preston County – Repair Kinsinger Run Bridge along County 51 *FEMA PROJECT*

Raleigh County – Resurfacing of 4.87 miles along I-64 between Bragg and Sandstone Road; Rehabilitation of Harper Road Bridge along WV 3 *ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT*

Ritchie County – Slide Correction along WV 16, Mahone Road

Roane County – Slide Correction along WV 36, Clay Road

Tucker County – Resurfacing of 2.9 miles along US 219 between Mackeyville and Tucker County High School; Slide Correction along County 1, Holly Meadows Extension

Wayne County – Resurfacing 2.29 miles along WV 37 to East Lynn to boat ramp entrance of lake; Resurfacing 1.01 miles along WV 152, Moses Fork Mountain

The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org. For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook​​​.​