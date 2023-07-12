WVDOH accepts bids for ADA ramp projects throughout West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Projects to install or upgrade ADA curb ramps in nearly two dozen communities around West Virginia are among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



The projects are a part of a federally mandated program to improve handicapped access on federally-funded roads. The WVDOH has been systematically upgrading ADA curb ramps all around the Mountain State for the past several years.



“This program involves utilizing eligible federal funds to improve ramps that provide access to the mobility challenged utilizing sidewalks and other facilities along state highways, said Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Interim State Highway Engineer. “By utilizing the federal funds in this manner, we have been able to provide much needed access to individuals who rely on this for some of their basic needs.”



The WVDOH has been coordinating upgrading ADA curb ramps with other construction and paving projects, adding ramps before undertaking other paving or construction projects to better utilize taxpayer money.



Projects on the July 11 letting include:

ADA curb ramps, Clarksburg, Anmoore, and Shinnston. (Harrison County)

ADA curb ramps, Tunnelton, Albright, Kingwood, Rowlesburg, Newbug, Reedsville, Masontown, and Brandonville. (Preston County)

ADA curb ramps, Vienna. (Wood County)

WV 14 ADA curb ramps, Elizabeth, Mineral Wells and Interstate 77 rest areas. (Wirt and Wood counties)

ADA curb ramps, Richwood, Summersville, and Mount Hope. (Fayette and Nicholas counties)

Lorado Bridge deck renovation. (Logan County)

ADA curb ramps, Bayard, Petersburg, Capon Bridge. (Grant and Hampshire counties)

Hurricane Road paving. (Putnam County)

Hedgesville High School Bridge replacement. (Berkeley County)(Roads to Prosperity)

US 19 paving, Appalachian Drive to New River Gorge Bridge. (Fayette County)

Sandy Creek Deck Girder Bridge replacement. (Barbour and Taylor counties)

Meadow Lane roundabout. (Berkeley County)

Flatwoods Interchange bridge renovations, Interstate 79. (Braxton County)

District 2 guardrail replacements. (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties)

District 9 road striping. (Fayette, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties)

District 10 road striping. (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)

Princeton overhead bridge replacement. (Mercer County)

James River Road overpass renovation, US 52. (Cabell County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.