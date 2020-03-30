Coronavirus Update: WVDA aiding impacted farm operations

Release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is working with local producers and farmers impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts by facilitating communication between producers and potential buyers.

Business development and marketing staff have received calls from multiple producers are who experiencing a surplus of food or other burdens due to the pandemic.

To assist these affected businesses, the Department will provide an on-going directory to those who are interested in being connected with a local, West Virginia farmer and their availability of food.

“We are early in the growing season but many of our West Virginia farmers have lost potential buyers with the shutdown of business such as restaurants. That does not mean there is a lack of need within the food supply but an indication that many businesses have opted to close their businesses to help reduce the spread of the virus. Our hope is to connect those with food to those who need it,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

Producers who are interested in being added to the list can reach out to the WVDA Business Development Division. In order to add items to the distribution list, producers should be prepared to provide contact information and details of available products.

“With the rush for supplies, there is an increase strain on our food system. Folks need to remember to explore all options for sustenance which includes local producers, as well as growing your own food,” Leonhardt said. “We have advocated for local farmers’ markets and all agriculture operations to stay open during this time. Consumers should take advantage of them while taking the necessary precautions.”

For more information, contact Beth Southern 304-550-3620 at bsouthern@wvda.us