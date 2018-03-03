WV teacher strike unresolved; Ohio County Superintendent Miller expects county schools to open Monday

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — Many West Virginia school superintendents headed to the state Capitol in Charleston Friday to convince members of the Legislature to help them get students back in the classroom Monday morning.

Friday marked the seventh consecutive day of class missed by Mountain State public school students. The superintendents met with leadership in the state Senate, which is presently considering a 5 percent raise for teachers and school employees. As of late Friday, however, no Northern Panhandle superintendents returned calls seeking comment regarding these meetings in Charleston.

In Wheeling, Friday began with a contentious Ohio County Board of Education meeting. After the session, officials said students should be back in school on Monday. Superintendent Kim Miller said she had already spoken with local labor union leaders about their return to work, and that “everyone seems to be on the same page.”

