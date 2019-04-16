Latest News:
WV slips to 35th in annual ALEC survey of economic competitiveness

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia slipped five places to 35th overall in the 2019 edition of the annual “Rich States, Poor States” economic competitiveness survey by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

The report ranked West Virginia 35th, down from 30th in 2018 and 31st in 2017.

While West Virginia ranked fairly low in sales tax burden (15th), and income tax burden (16th), it ranked 46th for “remaining tax burden,” a calculation of tax burden for all taxes excluding personal income, corporate net, property, sales and severance taxes.

