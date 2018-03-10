WV Senate votes to dismantle Dept. of Ed and Arts; final decision on Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate narrowly passed a bill Friday afternoon to do away with the state Department of Education and the Arts.
House Bill 4006 passed 18-15, with Senate Education Chairman Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, absent. All Democrats voted against it, as did three Republicans: Sens. Mark Drennan, R-Putnam; Ed Gaunch, R-Kanawha; and Chandler Swope, R-Mercer.
he House of Delegates, which previously passed the bill, will have to decide Saturday — the last day of the legislative session — whether to agree to the Senate’s changes to the bill.. ..
