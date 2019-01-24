Latest News:
By January 24, 2019 Read More →

WV Senate unanimously passes free community college bill

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Members of the West Virginia Senate listen Wednesday as Steve Roberts, president of the state Chamber of Commerce, speaks about the Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 1, which would provide free tuition to students at in-state, public community colleges.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Ryan Quinn)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second consecutive year, the West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill to provide students free tuition at in-state, public community colleges.

And again, the big question is whether the House of Delegates will follow suit. The House never took the legislation up during last year’s regular session.

Republicans control both chambers. House Education Committee Chairman Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, said, “We’ve got to get a feel of the support in the House,” but, “I do believe the bill will probably run.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.