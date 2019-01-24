WV Senate unanimously passes free community college bill
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second consecutive year, the West Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill to provide students free tuition at in-state, public community colleges.
And again, the big question is whether the House of Delegates will follow suit. The House never took the legislation up during last year’s regular session.
Republicans control both chambers. House Education Committee Chairman Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, said, “We’ve got to get a feel of the support in the House,” but, “I do believe the bill will probably run.”
