WV Senate rejects resolution calling for vote on constitutional amendment for property tax changes

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Tuesday, the West Virginia Senate voted to reject a resolution that would have asked the state’s voters if they wanted to amend the state Constitution to allow for property tax changes.

Senate Joint Resolution 9 failed with 18 lawmakers voting yes and 16 voting no. The measure required a two-thirds majority, or 23 affirmative votes, to pass.

In addition to all 14 Senate Democrats, Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Sen. John Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas, voted against the resolution.

The failure of the resolution effectively nullifies Senate Bill 837, which passed the Senate by a single vote Monday. SB 837 would have reduced property taxes for manufacturers and car owners while raising the state’s sales tax and taxes on tobacco products.

If SB 837 and SRJ 9 had been passed by the Senate and the House of Delegates, the issue would have appeared on the ballot during the November general election.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote appeared locked in before senators engaged in more than two hours of debate on the resolution’s merits and provisions.

Prior to the debate, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said he was unsure if Republicans could gather enough votes to pass the resolution.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’d be frankly ashamed to vote against this — to put ourselves in a position to say that we should be making every decision for the people of West Virginia.” …

