WV Senate passes Income Tax Bill on Saturday; See video of floor session vote here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate, with minimal discussion or debate and with a suspension of rules, voted 33-0 Saturday to approve an amended version of House Bill 2526, which cuts the state’s personal income tax.

The bill was passed out of Senate Finance Committee earlier Saturday.

While neither the Senate or House leadership issued a statement on the vote or the plan, Gov. Jim Justice on Saturday issued the following statement:

“I am extremely happy that after weeks of negotiations with all parties we’ve been able to reach a deal with the House and Senate that will be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history,” Gov. Justice said. “This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to West Virginia Veterans. It also puts us on a pathway toward the complete elimination of our personal income tax. It’s a win-win for all West Virginians and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. I applaud the House and Senate for all their hard work. I am hopeful that both bodies pass it quickly, so that we can all celebrate its signing together very soon.”