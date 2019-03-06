WV Senate panel advances bill to expand medication-assisted drug treatment
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va.. — The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at expanding medication-assisted treatment in rural areas.
House Bill 3132 exempts those providing medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to no more than 30 patients from the registration requirement. Doctors will still be required to attest to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services to providing the service and they must still provide counseling and drug screens, as well as implement diversion control measures.
There are six physicians who have attested already to serving 30 or fewer patients.
