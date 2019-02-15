WV Senate leaders oppose charter schools cap; unions, state board now for bill
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several West Virginia Senate leaders expressed opposition Thursday to the House of Delegates capping of charter schools to two statewide in the House version of the education overhaul bill, down from the unlimited number the Senate version would allow.
But two powerful public education forces, the West Virginia Board of Education and public school worker unions, reversed course to support the House’s amended version.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said he’s “very pleased” the House passed “an education reform package,” but he added, “of course, it’s not as comprehensive and substantive and transformative as what we had passed in the Senate, and still aspire to.”
