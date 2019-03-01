WV Senate, House advance versions of 2019-20 budget
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Juggling a variety of proposed tax cuts and spending increases, the House and Senate Finance committees got down to work Thursday on their respective versions of the 2019-20 West Virginia budget.
That included Senate Finance advancing its version of the budget — a bill that currently includes no funding for teacher pay raises (Senate Bill 150).
Although it is the House’s year to first pass a budget bill, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the Senate is moving forward with its version in an attempt for the Legislature to pass the budget bill before the end of the 60-day regular session.
