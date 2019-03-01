Latest News:
WV Senate, House advance versions of 2019-20 budget

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Juggling a variety of proposed tax cuts and spending increases, the House and Senate Finance committees got down to work Thursday on their respective versions of the 2019-20 West Virginia budget.

That included Senate Finance advancing its version of the budget — a bill that currently includes no funding for teacher pay raises (Senate Bill 150).

Although it is the House’s year to first pass a budget bill, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the Senate is moving forward with its version in an attempt for the Legislature to pass the budget bill before the end of the 60-day regular session.

