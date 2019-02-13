WV Senate considers incentives to spur movement to metro government

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With little movement toward creating metro governments nearly 13 years after passage of the Consolidated Local Government Act, the Legislature is again considering offering a carrot to encourage cities and counties to merge.

“I think this is the way we should go to encourage more efficient local governments,” Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, said Tuesday of his bill to give incentives to cities or counties to merge into metro governments (Senate Bill 117).

“A couple of cities, a couple of counties have looked at it, but no one’s done it,” he added. “I think as we continue to decline in population, the need for more efficient municipal and county governments grows.”

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail