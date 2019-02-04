WV Sen. Ihlenfeld bill targets lawmaker contracts with state agencies

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The first bill introduced by freshman West Virginia Sen. William Ihlenfeld seeks to stop state lawmakers from financially benefiting from contracts with state agencies.

Senate Bill 370 would add West Virginia legislators to existing state law that currently prohibits public employees, elected officials and their families from having an interest in public contracts. It also would require the West Virginia Ethics Commission to conduct oversight and make a public statement in certain circumstances.

Ihlenfeld, D-W.Va., said legislators previously were included in the law, but at some point “were carved out.” The omission was brought to his attention during the last election.

