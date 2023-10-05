WV Secretary of State Warner reports 1,141 new Business registrations for September

Logan County led the state in new business growth for the month

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,141 new businesses statewide during the month of September according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Logan County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through September with a total of 23 new business registrations, a 1.86% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Grant, Summers and Hancock Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

1. Logan County – 1.86% growth.

2. Pocahontas County – 1.73% growth.

3. Grant County – 1.69% growth.

4. Summers County – 1.57% growth.

5. Hancock County – 1.53% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in September include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

1. Kanawha County – 130 new registrations.

2. Berkeley County – 98 new registrations.

3. Monongalia County – 91 new registrations.

4. Raleigh County – 68 new registrations.

5. Cabell County – 59 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,755 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Taylor County led all 55 counties with a 20.28% growth rate during the one-year timespan.

To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database.