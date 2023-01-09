West Virginia Small Business Development Center names Mark Burdette as program coordinator for West Virginia BusinessLink

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, is excited to announce Mark D. Burdette as the new program coordinator for West Virginia BusinessLink.

Mark Burdette

In this position, Burdette will oversee and promote West Virginia BusinessLink, a one-stop, online platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, including existing businesses, start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs, for resources in the state.

Before joining the West Virginia Department of Economic Development with WV SBDC, Burdette worked in the private sector as co-founder of Citynet, along with starting and growing many other small businesses in West Virginia in the areas of technology, manufacturing, and marketing.

Burdette brings many years of experience working in the entrepreneurial development arena, most notably as General Manager of the Advantage Valley Entrepreneurial League System®, which helped lay the foundation for the thriving and growing West Virginia Entrepreneurship Ecosystem that exists today.

A native of West Virginia, Burdette has devoted his career to not only starting and growing companies in West Virginia but has helped advance entrepreneurship and innovation as an important economic development strategy throughout the state. Burdette said, “In this new role at the WV SBDC, I have an opportunity to be part of a great team dedicated to furthering the ongoing commitment that West Virginia has demonstrated by supporting the continuing development of our entrepreneurs and small businesses.

WV BusinessLink is a tremendous tool that will make it easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to access the resources they need, when they need them, across the entire state of West Virginia.”

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the WV SBDC Team,” said Steve D. Johnson, State Director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience in starting, operating, and growing a business.

His passion for entrepreneurship and innovation will be a wonderful asset as we expand and enhance the WV BusinessLink platform to assist WV small businesses.”

“It is great to have an entrepreneur like Mark heading up WV BusinessLink”, said Mike Graney, Executive Director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “With his entrepreneurial drive and determination, I am confident that he will help us grow and expand WV BusinessLink to serve even more of the entrepreneurs and small businesses that play such a vital role in West Virginia’s economy.

WV BusinessLink is a service of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

For more information visit www.wvbusinesslink.com.