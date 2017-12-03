WV Regional leaders hopeful for additional ATV trails

By Matt Combs

The Register-Herald of Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia ATV enthusiasts and those travel to the Mountain State for ATV purposes may have another opportunity for trail riding in the near future if representatives from five West Virginian counties get their way.

Officials from Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Clay and Braxton, along with other regional entities, have recently completed a study into the possibility of an ATV trail system in those five counties.

That study piggybacked a 2016 study report completed by the Rahall Appalachian Transportation Institute that looked into the feasibility of a trail system in the central part of the state.

