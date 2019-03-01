WV Public Service Commission approves increased base rate for Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power customers

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The W.Va. Public Service Commission has approved base rate hikes for customers of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

Residential customers will reportedly see is a base rate increase of 4 percent, which is estimated to be $4.47 a month, WV MetroNews reports.

The hike is the product of a settlement, since the original proposal was for rate increases to total $114 million. The number that the PSC approved was a total of $44 million in rate hikes, WV MetroNews reports.

