WV public school employee strike to continue Monday
By Ryan Quinn
West Virginia public school employees will continue their statewide strike Monday, for a third consecutive school day, leaders of their three major unions announced Friday afternoon.
Up until the announcement — at a news conference that was packed with around 80 people about 10 minutes ahead of its 4 p.m. scheduled start — several of the school employees who again flooded the state Capitol on Friday said they didn’t know if union leaders would call for the statewide work stoppage to continue.
Dale Lee, president of West Virginia’s branch of the National Education Association union, also had said earlier Friday that he didn’t know if the work stoppage would continue Monday.
“It is clear that education employees are not satisfied with the inaction of legislative leaders or the governor, to date,” Lee said at the news conference Friday. “Our members have spoken and are not prepared to go back to work yet.”
“All 55 counties will be out on Monday,” Lee said.
He said progress will be evaluated then. He did not rule out the strike continuing.
