WV Press looking for Capitol reporter for 2020 W.Va. Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is accepting applications for a part-time reporter to work the 2020 West Virginia Legislative Session.

The reporter would work from the Capitol’s pressroom covering committee hearings and events at the Capitol. The reporter would provide print and social media reports, as well as join the WV Press InSight staff on video updates.

The reporter’s coverage would be shared with West Virginia Press Association newspapers in all 55 counties across the state.

Reporting experience and social media skills are required. Legislative experience is a plus.

To apply or for more information, email WV Press Executive Director Don Smith at donsmith@wvpress.org