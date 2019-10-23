WV Press Financial Snapshot Graphic on W.Va. Department of Agricultural

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is sharing a WVPA Financial snapshot graphic for media consideration.

It’s provided as a stand alone feature or to be used with coverage of State government. It’s provided at no cost for your consideration in print and online. The graphic is developed in cooperation with the West Virginia Senate’s Financial Committee.

The graphic has been emailed to each newsroom or can downloaded here.

Today’s graphic looks at the West Virginia Department of Agricultural.