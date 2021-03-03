WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Wednesday, March 3

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Wednesday, March 3 – 22nd day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 11 : Darrell Chester Stone, Jr., Memorial Bridge

: Darrell Chester Stone, Jr., Memorial Bridge SR 10: Recognizing WV Children’s Home Society

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 102 : Allowing disabled veterans and purple heart recipients park free at paid parking of state or its political subdivisions

: Allowing disabled veterans and purple heart recipients park free at paid parking of state or its political subdivisions Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Allowing for written part of drivers’ exam given in high school drivers’ education course

: Allowing for written part of drivers’ exam given in high school drivers’ education course Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 368 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 387: Relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Permitting online raffles to benefit charitable and public service organizations

: Permitting online raffles to benefit charitable and public service organizations Com. Sub. for SB 332 : Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention

: Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention Com. Sub. for SB 345: Expanding alcohol test and lock program to include offenders with drug-related offense (original similar to HB 2741)

FIRST READING

SB 381 : Creating nonresident three-day fishing license

: Creating nonresident three-day fishing license Com. Sub. for SB 434 : Requiring training for law-enforcement officers responsible for investigating crimes of sexual assault

: Requiring training for law-enforcement officers responsible for investigating crimes of sexual assault SB 463 : Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit

: Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit SB 501 : Continuing and indexing of license and stamp fees

: Continuing and indexing of license and stamp fees SB 537: Relating generally to kidnapping

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

Presentation : How West Virginia Department of Education is preparing high school students for the workforce

: How West Virginia Department of Education is preparing high school students for the workforce Com. Sub. for SB 370: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 445 : Reinstating film investment tax credit

: Reinstating film investment tax credit SB 452 : Requiring development of comprehensive and strategic plan for off-highway vehicle recreation

: Requiring development of comprehensive and strategic plan for off-highway vehicle recreation SB 464: Developing and implementing program to regulate source-separated organic material waste

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 456 : Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System

: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 460 : Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act

: Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act SB 467: Relating to WV Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 39 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer SB 344 : Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment

: Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment SB 383 : Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation

: Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation SB 475 : Dedicating certain fees collected by agencies and licensing boards to General Revenue Fund

: Dedicating certain fees collected by agencies and licensing boards to General Revenue Fund Originating Bill: Relating to funding of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Strike and Insert for HB 2009 : Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities

: Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities Com. Sub. for SB 339 : Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions

: Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions Com. Sub. for SB 357: Creating 2021 Farm Bill

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SB 538 : Providing for unitization of interests in drilling units in connection with shallow horizontal oil or gas wells (Nelson, Takubo, Tarr; Judiciary)

: Providing for unitization of interests in drilling units in connection with shallow horizontal oil or gas wells (Nelson, Takubo, Tarr; Judiciary) SB 539 : Removing tax exemption for aircraft sold in state that is removed within 60 days of purchase (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Economic Development then Finance)

: Removing tax exemption for aircraft sold in state that is removed within 60 days of purchase (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Economic Development then Finance) SB 540 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to PSC [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to PSC [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 541 : Supplemental appropriation from federal moneys to WV State Police [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from federal moneys to WV State Police [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 542 : Relating to Public Energy Authority Act of WV (Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Relating to Public Energy Authority Act of WV (Phillips; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 543 : Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence (Grady; Government Organization)

: Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence (Grady; Government Organization) SB 544 : Expiring funds to State Board of Education, School Building Authority, School Construction Fund from School Building Authority, Debt Service Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Expiring funds to State Board of Education, School Building Authority, School Construction Fund from School Building Authority, Debt Service Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 545 : Supplemental appropriation from federal funds to DHHR, Division of Human Services [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from federal funds to DHHR, Division of Human Services [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 546 : Expiring funds to balance of Department of Commerce [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Expiring funds to balance of Department of Commerce [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 547 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Education, State Board of Education, State Department of Education [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Education, State Board of Education, State Department of Education [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 548 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Health, Laboratory Services Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to DHHR, Division of Health, Laboratory Services Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 549 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 550 : Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance)

: Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance) SB 551 : Revising forms of living will, medical power of attorney, and combined medical power of attorney and living will (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)

: Revising forms of living will, medical power of attorney, and combined medical power of attorney and living will (Maroney; Health and Human Resources) SB 552 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to DHHR, Division of Human Services [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to DHHR, Division of Human Services [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 553 : Removing liability from railroad company in certain instances (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Removing liability from railroad company in certain instances (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 554 : Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating WV Motorsports Entertainment Complex Investment Act (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance) SB 555 : Creating WV Semi-quincentennial Commission and fund (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Creating WV Semi-quincentennial Commission and fund (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 556 : Updating and amending certain Archives and History Commission requirements (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Updating and amending certain Archives and History Commission requirements (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 557 : Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture and History as ex officio voting member to Commission on Arts (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture and History as ex officio voting member to Commission on Arts (Stover, Caputo, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Romano, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 558 : Prohibiting certain divisive acts or concepts from schools, state agencies and any groups receiving state funding (Karnes; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting certain divisive acts or concepts from schools, state agencies and any groups receiving state funding (Karnes; Judiciary) SR 11: Designating Sexual Assault Awareness Day in WV (Weld)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Public Hearing – Committee on the Judiciary

8:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Com. Sub. for S. B. 275, Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2021

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 272 – Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 277 – Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to “Best Interests of the Child Protection Act of 2021” (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2002 – Relating to Broadband (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2024 – Expand use of telemedicine to all medical personnel (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2025 – Provide liquor, wine, and beer licensees with some new concepts developed during the State of Emergency utilizing new technology to provide greater freedom to operate in a safe and responsible manner (Steele) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2093 – Relating to exemptions for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Foster Homes (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2791 – Relating to enrollment and costs of homeschooled or private school students at vocational schools (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2013 – Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators (Steele) (Regular)

S. B. 358 – Removing prohibition on ATMs located in area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2257 – Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2507 – Remove the limitations on advertising and promotional activities by limited video lottery retailers (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Mandating certification for certain members of fire departments, require certain types of training, allow specialized personnel who are not firefighters to be members of a department, and require the postings of fire department evaluations (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Agriculture and Natural Resources

8:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Banking and Insurance

9:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Pensions and Retirement

10:00 a.m. – Room 462 M

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

10:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Room 418 M

Senior, Children and Family Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

Political Subdivisions

2:00 p.m. – House Chamber

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

2:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

Technology and Infrastructure

3:00 p.m. – House Chamber

Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security

3:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

Remarks By Members

5:00 p.m. – House Chamber

___________________

Thursday, March 4, 2021

___________________

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED