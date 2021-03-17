WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Wednesday, March 17

WV Press Report

Wednesday, March 17 – 36th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 27 : Walker Brothers Veterans Memorial Bridge

: Walker Brothers Veterans Memorial Bridge SR 20: Recognizing Disability Advocacy Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 297 : Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments

: Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 303 : Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB 2907)

: Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB 2907) Eng. SB 391 : Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce

: Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 431 : Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV

: Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15

: Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15 Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008 : Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2013 : Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program

: Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2616: Amend the reporting to the Governor and the Legislature to have information continuously available on the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s website

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 562 : Relating to juvenile competency proceedings

: Relating to juvenile competency proceedings Com. Sub. for SB 566 : Relating to interpretations of school laws

: Relating to interpretations of school laws Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2372 : Allow pre-candidacy papers to be filed the day after the general election – (Com. amend. pending)

: Allow pre-candidacy papers to be filed the day after the general election – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2682: Relating to the issuance of license suspensions to insurance producers and insurance adjusters who have failed to meet continuing education requirements (original similar to SB 493)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 422 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability SB 531 : Relating to incomplete, duplicative, or redundant claims for refund

: Relating to incomplete, duplicative, or redundant claims for refund SB 532 : Limiting claims for state tax credits and rebates

: Limiting claims for state tax credits and rebates Com. Sub. for SB 626 : Updating regulation for purchase of automobile catalytic converters

: Updating regulation for purchase of automobile catalytic converters Eng. HB 2709 : Providing that the aggregate liability of a surety on a consumer protection bond under the West Virginia Fintech Regulatory Sandbox Program does not exceed the principal sum of the bond

: Providing that the aggregate liability of a surety on a consumer protection bond under the West Virginia Fintech Regulatory Sandbox Program does not exceed the principal sum of the bond Eng. HB 2764: Allow the Division of Financial Institutions to enter into reciprocity agreements with other jurisdictions that operate similar programs to the West Virginia Fintech Sandbox Program

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 478 : Permitting use of established federal marketplace programs to purchase supplies

: Permitting use of established federal marketplace programs to purchase supplies Com. Sub. for SB 479 : Relating to WV veterans service decoration and WV Service Cross

: Relating to WV veterans service decoration and WV Service Cross Com. Sub. for SB 586 : Providing WV veterans 50 percent off fees and charges at state parks

: Providing WV veterans 50 percent off fees and charges at state parks SCR 20: Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 445 : Reinstating film investment tax credit

: Reinstating film investment tax credit Com. Sub. for SB 452 : Requiring development of comprehensive and strategic plan for off-highway vehicle recreation

: Requiring development of comprehensive and strategic plan for off-highway vehicle recreation Com. Sub. for SB 464: Developing and implementing program to regulate source-separated organic material waste

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

General Discussion: Relating to creation of a 3rd tier within PERS for uniformed service members, including 911 Emergency and Safety Personnel

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 395 : Expanding PEIA Finance Board membership

: Expanding PEIA Finance Board membership Com. Sub. for SB 398: Limiting eligibility of certain employers to participate in PEIA plans

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2905 : Relating to repealing the prohibition against the use of certain words

: Relating to repealing the prohibition against the use of certain words Com. Sub. for SB 565 : Relating generally to elections

: Relating generally to elections SB 601: Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate's archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, March 17, 2021

SB 645 : Decreasing existing items of appropriation from DHHR, Division of Human Services and Division of Health [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Decreasing existing items of appropriation from DHHR, Division of Human Services and Division of Health [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 646 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Homeland Security [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Homeland Security [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 647 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Law-Enforcement, Safety and Emergency Worker Funeral Expense Payment Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Law-Enforcement, Safety and Emergency Worker Funeral Expense Payment Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 648 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Child Care and Development [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Child Care and Development [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 649 : Legalizing cannabis production, sales, and adult consumption (FN) (Caputo, Lindsay; Judiciary then Finance)

: Legalizing cannabis production, sales, and adult consumption (FN) (Caputo, Lindsay; Judiciary then Finance) SB 650 : Permitting concealed carry in certain areas on State Capitol Complex (Stover, Azinger, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr, Woodrum; Judiciary)

: Permitting concealed carry in certain areas on State Capitol Complex (Stover, Azinger, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr, Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 651 : Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website (Rucker; Education)

: Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website (Rucker; Education) SB 652 : Supplementing and amending various accounts within DHHR [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplementing and amending various accounts within DHHR [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 653 : Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Division of Health, Central Office [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation from Treasury to Division of Health, Central Office [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 654 : Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplemental appropriation of federal funds to Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 655 : Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules (Swope; Judiciary)

: Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules (Swope; Judiciary) SB 656 : Relating to use of federal index in setting rates for collection and haulage of solid waste (Swope; Government Organization)

: Relating to use of federal index in setting rates for collection and haulage of solid waste (Swope; Government Organization) SB 657 : Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act (Phillips, Azinger, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Woodrum; Education then Judiciary)

: Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act (Phillips, Azinger, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Woodrum; Education then Judiciary) SB 658 : Requiring sheriff’s departments to participate and utilize Handle With Care Program for trauma-inflicted children (Grady; Judiciary)

: Requiring sheriff’s departments to participate and utilize Handle With Care Program for trauma-inflicted children (Grady; Judiciary) SCR 28 : US Army PVT Thomas D. Beckett, Sr., Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

: US Army PVT Thomas D. Beckett, Sr., Memorial Bridge (Stollings) SR 21: Recognizing anniversary of SS Sultana tragedy (Weld)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2785 – Relating to public school enrollment for students from out of state (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2702 – To require all public high school students to complete and submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) prior to graduation (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792 – Relating to the expansion of direct access to natural gas service for new customers (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

S. B. 404 – Modifying well work permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2400 – Authorizing the Department of Transportation to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2794 – To extend the Neighborhood Investment Program Act to July 1, 2026 (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Donated Drug Repository Program (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3078 – Relating to powers and duties of the parole board (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3081 – Updating the West Virginia Business Corporations Act (Westfall) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3128 – Relating to carrier fees on 911 fee revenues (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3133 – Relating to motor carrier rates (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 5 – Relating to claims arising out of WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 42 – Creating Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2021 (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 523 – Correcting improper code references (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2495 – Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2830 – Relating generally to sex trafficking (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2854 – Relating to the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2855 – Relating to the Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2896 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2898 – Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia – Workforce Investment Act (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2901 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2903 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2940 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Department of Education (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2941 – Supplementary appropriation decreasing an existing item and adding a new item of appropriation to the Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3129 – Relating to the Consumer Price Index rate increase (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3130 – Relating to elimination of sunset provisions concerning towing rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3132 – Relating to motor carrier inspectors (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3134 – Creating a new criminal defense prohibiting public disclosure of restricted information (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3175 – Relating to removing certain felonies than can prohibit vehicle salespersons from receiving a license (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 469 – Permitting and establishing requirements for appearance by video for purpose of notarial acts (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2174 – West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2496 – Relating to assessments of real property (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2499 – Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2630 – Requiring DEP to reimburse fines paid by towns, villages and communities in certain instances (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2633 – Creating the 2021 Farm Bill (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2742 – Providing explicit authority to process an online driver’s license or identification renewal or reissuance when the applicant needs to update the address (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2777 – Repeal municipal amusement tax (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2782 – Repeal domestic animal tax (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2808 – Remove salt from list and definition of “mineral” for severance tax purposes (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2823 – Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2914 – To remove certain ex officio, voting members from the Archives and History Commission and update formatting (Steele) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Agriculture and Natural Resources – 8 a.m. – Room 215 E

AGRICULTURE

— H. B. 2968, To allow Veterinarian Tele-Health in West Virginia.

— H. B. 2050, Establishing the West Virginia Healthy Food Crop Block Grant Program.

NATURAL RESOURCES

— H. B. 2059, Establishing a system for issuing permits for persons to provide rehabilitation of orphaned, sick and injured wildlife.

— H. B. 2511, Relating generally to hunting and fishing.

— H. B. 2775, Relating to the beginning and expiration of hunting and fishing licenses.

— H.B. 3185, To allow all licensed hunters in the 4 trophy counties to automatically qualify to use a crossbow, after age 65.

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

— House Bill 3045, To clarify that counties can hire fire fighters as paid staff and to modify the existing procedures to include a procedure of public hearing to commission a vote

— House Bill 3107, Declaring that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosed by a licensed psychiatrist is a compensable occupational disease for first responders

— Senate Bill 396, Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department or EMS fixed sirens

Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security – 9:00 am and 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm – House Chamber

Veterans bills:

— House Bill 2237, Allowing free camping at state parks for certain resident veterans.

—± House Bill 2981, Providing veterans with suicide prevention assistance.

Homeland Security Bills:

— House Bill 2178, Facilitating Business Rapid Response to State Declared Disasters Act of 2021.

— House Bill 3069, Enhance cooperation between civilian law enforcement and military authorities.

— House Bill 3077, Permit the use of establish federal marketplace programs for the purchases of supplies.

— House Bill 2677, Relating to increasing the amount of money for which a purchase may be made without obtaining three bids to ten thousand dollars.

— House Bill 2747, Transferring the Parole Board to the Office of Administrative Hearings.

Pensions and Retirement – 10 a.m. – Room 462 M

— H. B. 2829, Providing for the amortization of annual funding deficiencies for municipal police or firefighter pension and relief funds.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M – No agenda

Workforce Development – 1 p.m. – House Chamber

— House Bill 2720, Creating a Merit-Based Personnel System within DOT

— Mr. Jeffrey Greene, Workforce West Virginia Presentation regarding Workforce West Virginia

Senior, Children and Family Issues – 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— H.B. 3054, Expanding definition of who may apply for grandparent visitation.

— H. B. 3099, Relating to grandparents’ rights to visit grandchildren.

— H. B. 3038, Set the age for consent of marriage at 18 years of age.

Virtual Public Hearing: Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m.

— Com. Sub. for H. B. 2174, West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021.

Technology and Infrastructure – 3 p.m. – House Chamber

— House Bill 2726, Allowing for the lease of air space above public roads for the safe operation of unmanned aircraft

— House Bill 2890, To clarify the regulatory authority of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia over luxury limousine services

— House Bill 3002, Update road abandonment process

— House Bill 2950, Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate

— House Bill 2242, Relating to special license plates for vehicles titled in the name of the Division of Public Transit

— House Bill 2488, Relating to an occupational limited license

— House Bill 2923, Relating to Social Media privacy and educational institutions

Political Subdivisions – 4 p.m. – Room 215 E

— House Bill 2041, County Budget Flexibility Act

— House Bill 2842, Preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits

— House Bill 2563, Requiring certain municipalities to pay for the incarceration of inmates

— House Bill 2908, Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers

— House Bill 2351, Relating to when a municipality’s approval is not required for an event licensed by the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission

— House Bill 2780, Repeal municipal license and tax when state license required

— House Bill 2686, Establish a system to remediate fiscal emergencies of local governments

— House Bill 2751, Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED