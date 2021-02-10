WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 10

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10 – 1ST DAY OF THE SESSION

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at noon. On the agenda:

The State of the State address begins at 7 p.m. in the House Chamber. The Senate will reassemble 15 minutes prior to the State of the State to proceed to the House Chamber. Upon conclusion of the State of the State, the Senate will reconvene to receive the Governor’s Budget Bill.

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

9 a.m.: Joint Finance Committee (House Chamber)

WVU Economic Outlook

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 10, 2021

SB 1 : Providing for parity of payment for telehealth services between service in-person and service provided through telehealth platform (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

: Providing for parity of payment for telehealth services between service in-person and service provided through telehealth platform (Takubo; Health and Human Resources) SB 2 : Relating generally to economic development loans and state-issued loan insurance (FN) (Tarr; Government Organization)

: Relating generally to economic development loans and state-issued loan insurance (FN) (Tarr; Government Organization) SB 3 : Relating to COVID Liability (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to COVID Liability (Trump; Judiciary) SB 4 : Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals (FN) (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 5 : Relating to claims arising out of WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Rucker, Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to claims arising out of WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Rucker, Trump; Judiciary) SB 6 : Creating WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Trump; Judiciary)

: Creating WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Trump; Judiciary) SB 7 : Limiting political activity by public employees (Trump; Judiciary)

: Limiting political activity by public employees (Trump; Judiciary) SB 8 : Relating to castle doctrine and self-defense standards (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Relating to castle doctrine and self-defense standards (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 9 : Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Tarr; Finance)

: Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Tarr; Finance) SB 10 : Modifying racetrack licensing due date (Tarr; Finance)

: Modifying racetrack licensing due date (Tarr; Finance) SB 11 : Declaring work stoppage or strike by public employees to be unlawful (Rucker; Education)

: Declaring work stoppage or strike by public employees to be unlawful (Rucker; Education) SB 12 : Relating to local health department accountability (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to local health department accountability (Maroney; Health and Human Resources) SB 13 : Protecting rights of conscience for child welfare services providers (Tarr; Health and Human Resources)

: Protecting rights of conscience for child welfare services providers (Tarr; Health and Human Resources) SB 14 : Providing for additional options for alternative certification (Rucker; Education)

: Providing for additional options for alternative certification (Rucker; Education) SB 15 : Relating generally to in-field master’s degree (Rucker; Education then Finance)

: Relating generally to in-field master’s degree (Rucker; Education then Finance) SB 16 : Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (FN) (Romano; Military then Finance)

: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to dependents of military members (FN) (Romano; Military then Finance) SB 17 : Requiring certain disclosures of election expenditures (Romano; Judiciary)

: Requiring certain disclosures of election expenditures (Romano; Judiciary) SB 18 : Allowing workers’ compensation for first responders diagnosed with PTSD due to event during employment (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Allowing workers’ compensation for first responders diagnosed with PTSD due to event during employment (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 19 : Designating DHHR social workers to promote school attendance and performance (Lindsay; Education then Finance)

: Designating DHHR social workers to promote school attendance and performance (Lindsay; Education then Finance) SB 20 : Creating litigation practice license for social workers (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating litigation practice license for social workers (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 21 : Relating generally to Consolidated Public Retirement Board (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating generally to Consolidated Public Retirement Board (FN) (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance) SB 22 : Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies for funding volunteer fire departments (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating to surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies for funding volunteer fire departments (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 23 : Requiring county boards of education establish program for random drug testing of student drivers and student athletes (Tarr; Education then Judiciary)

: Requiring county boards of education establish program for random drug testing of student drivers and student athletes (Tarr; Education then Judiciary) SB 24 : Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Limiting liability of employers in cases where certain crime convictions are expunged (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 25 : Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents to attend classes on danger of marijuana (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents to attend classes on danger of marijuana (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 26 : Limiting penalty for possession of marijuana to no more than $1,000 without confinement (Romano; Judiciary)

: Limiting penalty for possession of marijuana to no more than $1,000 without confinement (Romano; Judiciary) SB 27 : Allowing voters who register in person with county clerk to vote during early in-person voting (Romano; Judiciary)

: Allowing voters who register in person with county clerk to vote during early in-person voting (Romano; Judiciary) SB 28 : Creating Tim Tebow Act (Trump, Rucker; Education)

: Creating Tim Tebow Act (Trump, Rucker; Education) SB 29 : Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys participating on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys participating on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 30 : Permitting third-party ownership of renewable and alternative energy generating facilities (Trump; Economic Development then Government Organization)

: Permitting third-party ownership of renewable and alternative energy generating facilities (Trump; Economic Development then Government Organization) SB 31 : Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to custodial allocation actions independent of divorce (Trump; Judiciary) SB 32 : Relating to valuation of natural resources land property (Tarr; Finance)

: Relating to valuation of natural resources land property (Tarr; Finance) SB 33 : Creating State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance) SB 34 : Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment (Tarr; Finance)

: Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment (Tarr; Finance) SB 35 : Requiring establishment of paternity before awarding DHHR benefits (Tarr; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Requiring establishment of paternity before awarding DHHR benefits (Tarr; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 36 : Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits (Tarr; Education)

: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits (Tarr; Education) SB 37 : Prohibiting registered lobbyists from appointment to state legislative, executive, or judicial position for five years (Tarr; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting registered lobbyists from appointment to state legislative, executive, or judicial position for five years (Tarr; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 38 : Creating WV Black Lung Program (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Creating WV Black Lung Program (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 39 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 40 : Ensuring insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Ensuring insurance coverage for residents with preexisting conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 41 : Relating generally to occupational pneumoconiosis (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating generally to occupational pneumoconiosis (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 42 : Creating Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2020 (Woelfel; Economic Development)

: Creating Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2020 (Woelfel; Economic Development) SB 43 : Relating to Pay Transparency Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Relating to Pay Transparency Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 44 : Creating WV Call Center Jobs Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Creating WV Call Center Jobs Act of 2021 (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 45 : Relating to required equipment for State Police and Natural Resources police officers (Hamilton; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to required equipment for State Police and Natural Resources police officers (Hamilton; Government Organization then Finance) SB 46 : Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature (Hamilton; Judiciary)

: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature (Hamilton; Judiciary) SB 47 : Creating New Worker Relocation Incentive Program (FN) (Hamilton; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating New Worker Relocation Incentive Program (FN) (Hamilton; Economic Development then Finance) SB 48 : Prohibiting employment of unauthorized employees in construction industry (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting employment of unauthorized employees in construction industry (Hamilton; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 49 : Requiring PACs disclose contributors’ names and addresses to Secretary of State (Hamilton; Judiciary)

: Requiring PACs disclose contributors’ names and addresses to Secretary of State (Hamilton; Judiciary) SB 50 : Relating generally to adoption records (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating generally to adoption records (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources) SB 51 : Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions (Sypolt; Government Organization)

: Requiring dairy foods processed in state be added to list of items to be purchased by state-funded institutions (Sypolt; Government Organization) SB 52 : Relating to payment of attorney fees in subsidized adoptions or guardianships (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Relating to payment of attorney fees in subsidized adoptions or guardianships (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 53 : Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 54 : Permitting photo identification on voter registration cards (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

: Permitting photo identification on voter registration cards (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance) SB 55 : Allowing municipalities to contract projects up to $50,000 without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization)

: Allowing municipalities to contract projects up to $50,000 without bidding (Sypolt; Government Organization) SB 56 : Eliminating requirement that schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary)

: Eliminating requirement that schools be closed on election days (Sypolt; Education then Judiciary) SB 57 : Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days from date of final order (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Staying civil actions resulting from domestic violence for 60 days from date of final order (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 58 : Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Health and Human Resources)

: Creating WV Farm Fresh Dairy Act (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Health and Human Resources) SB 59 : Reporting motor vehicle crashes to owners (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Reporting motor vehicle crashes to owners (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 60 : Increasing monthly retirement annuity for certain retirees (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance)

: Increasing monthly retirement annuity for certain retirees (Sypolt; Pensions then Finance) SB 61 : Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows (FN) (Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 62 : Changing low-income qualifier to 300 percent or less of federal poverty guideline for senior citizens’ homestead tax credit (Sypolt; Finance)

: Changing low-income qualifier to 300 percent or less of federal poverty guideline for senior citizens’ homestead tax credit (Sypolt; Finance) SB 63 : Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance)

: Creating Taxation with Representation Act (Sypolt; Finance) SB 64 : Allowing certain out-of-state residents ride motorcycle without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Allowing certain out-of-state residents ride motorcycle without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 65 : Requiring licensed programs for domestic violence victims offer specific services (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Requiring licensed programs for domestic violence victims offer specific services (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 66 : Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses (Sypolt; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses (Sypolt; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 67 : Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (Sypolt; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (Sypolt; Health and Human Resources) SB 68 : Relating to excise tax on tobacco products (FN) (Takubo; Finance)

: Relating to excise tax on tobacco products (FN) (Takubo; Finance) SB 69 : Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption (Rucker; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption (Rucker; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 70 : Relating to residency requirements for voter registration (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Relating to residency requirements for voter registration (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 71 : Adding grievance and appellate procedures for individuals participating in DMV safety and treatment program (Rucker; Judiciary then Finance)

: Adding grievance and appellate procedures for individuals participating in DMV safety and treatment program (Rucker; Judiciary then Finance) SB 72 : Requiring notice be sent to owners of record before real property can be sold due to nonpayment of taxes (Rucker; Government Organization)

: Requiring notice be sent to owners of record before real property can be sold due to nonpayment of taxes (Rucker; Government Organization) SB 73 : Prohibiting discrimination in access to organ transplants based on physical or mental disability (Rucker, Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting discrimination in access to organ transplants based on physical or mental disability (Rucker, Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 74 : Creating Human Life Non-Discrimination Act (FN) (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating Human Life Non-Discrimination Act (FN) (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 75 : Prohibiting insurance companies from using credit ratings to establish home and auto premiums (Rucker; Banking and Insurance)

: Prohibiting insurance companies from using credit ratings to establish home and auto premiums (Rucker; Banking and Insurance) SB 76 : Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 77 : Allowing certain motorcycle operators to ride without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Allowing certain motorcycle operators to ride without helmet (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 78 : Relating to rehabilitative spousal support (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to rehabilitative spousal support (Trump; Judiciary) SB 79 : Providing fair mechanism for adjudication of requests for relocation of parent with child (Trump; Judiciary)

: Providing fair mechanism for adjudication of requests for relocation of parent with child (Trump; Judiciary) SB 80 : Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative (Trump; Judiciary)

: Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative (Trump; Judiciary) SB 81 : Making technical corrections to WV Directed Trust Act (Trump; Judiciary)

: Making technical corrections to WV Directed Trust Act (Trump; Judiciary) SB 82 : Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies (Takubo; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Exempting physicians from specified traffic laws when responding to emergencies (Takubo; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 83 : Regulating pharmacy services administrative organizations (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

: Regulating pharmacy services administrative organizations (Takubo; Health and Human Resources) SB 84 : Relating to allocation of premiums for employers and employees in PEIA (FN) (Plymale; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating to allocation of premiums for employers and employees in PEIA (FN) (Plymale; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 85 : Requiring Public Land Corporation and Real Estate Division review all vacated publicly owned property (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Requiring Public Land Corporation and Real Estate Division review all vacated publicly owned property (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 86 : Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance)

: Creating Office of Outdoor Recreation (FN) (Maynard; Economic Development then Finance) SB 87 : Enacting WV Human Life Protection Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Enacting WV Human Life Protection Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 88 : Exempting WV senior citizens 65 and older from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance)

: Exempting WV senior citizens 65 and older from personal income tax (FN) (Maynard; Finance) SB 89 : Exempting certain kindergarten and preschool programs offered by private schools from registration requirements (Roberts, Rucker; Education)

: Exempting certain kindergarten and preschool programs offered by private schools from registration requirements (Roberts, Rucker; Education) SB 90 : Creating Education Savings Account Act (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance)

: Creating Education Savings Account Act (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance) SB 91 : Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location (Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Requiring State Police to follow towing services policies of county of location (Lindsay; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 92 : Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program (Romano; Education then Finance)

: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program (Romano; Education then Finance) SB 93 : Providing pay raises to teachers (Romano; Education then Finance)

: Providing pay raises to teachers (Romano; Education then Finance) SB 94 : Repealing additional registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles (Romano; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Repealing additional registration fees for alternative fuel vehicles (Romano; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 95 : Creating Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act (Romano; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary)

: Creating Corporate Anti-Subsidy Act (Romano; Interstate Cooperation then Judiciary) SB 96 : Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Creating online voters’ guide (Romano; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 97 : Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to procure architectural and engineering services contracts (Romano; Government Organization)

: Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to procure architectural and engineering services contracts (Romano; Government Organization) SB 98 : Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (Romano; Pensions then Finance)

: Providing $1,000 cost-of-living adjustment to certain PERS and State Teachers Retirement System retirees (Romano; Pensions then Finance) SB 99 : Creating surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to help municipalities and counties with certain fire-related cleanup and demolition (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Creating surcharge on fire and casualty insurance policies to help municipalities and counties with certain fire-related cleanup and demolition (Romano; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 100 : Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 101 : Authorizing tax credit for business entities which invest in certain fresh food retailers (Stollings; Finance)

: Authorizing tax credit for business entities which invest in certain fresh food retailers (Stollings; Finance) SB 102 : Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces (Stollings; Military then Government Organization)

: Allowing disabled purple heart recipients park free at municipal metered parking spaces (Stollings; Military then Government Organization) SB 103 : Relating to employment of nurses in public schools (Stollings; Education then Finance)

: Relating to employment of nurses in public schools (Stollings; Education then Finance) SB 104 : Creating Patient Safety and Transparency Act (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources)

: Creating Patient Safety and Transparency Act (Lindsay; Health and Human Resources) SB 105 : Relating to retirees employed as substitute bus drivers (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating to retirees employed as substitute bus drivers (Lindsay; Pensions then Finance) SB 106 : Creating personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters (Lindsay; Finance)

: Creating personal income tax credit for volunteer firefighters (Lindsay; Finance) SB 107 : Including certain types of cancers for which rebuttable presumption of injury exists for firefighters (Weld; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Including certain types of cancers for which rebuttable presumption of injury exists for firefighters (Weld; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 108 : Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyles (Baldwin; Workforce then Judiciary)

: Prohibiting racial discrimination based on certain hair textures and hairstyles (Baldwin; Workforce then Judiciary) SB 109 : Prohibiting civil rights violations (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting civil rights violations (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 110 : Adjusting distance from polling place certain election-related activity is prohibited (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Adjusting distance from polling place certain election-related activity is prohibited (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 111 : Exempting firearm safe storage products from consumers sales tax (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)

: Exempting firearm safe storage products from consumers sales tax (FN) (Baldwin; Finance) SB 112 : Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 113 : Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (FN) (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (FN) (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 114 : Permitting certain veterans to hunt, trap, or fish in state without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance)

: Permitting certain veterans to hunt, trap, or fish in state without license (FN) (Baldwin; Natural Resources then Finance) SB 115 : Exempting emergency vehicles and private ambulances from paying tolls or other charges (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Exempting emergency vehicles and private ambulances from paying tolls or other charges (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 116 : Drug testing of legislators (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Drug testing of legislators (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 117 : Creating Stay in State Tax Credit (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)

: Creating Stay in State Tax Credit (FN) (Baldwin; Finance) SB 118 : Require parental notification of minors being prescribed contraceptives (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Require parental notification of minors being prescribed contraceptives (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 119 : Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting certain misleading pharmaceutical advertising practices (Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 120 : Requiring wholesale drug distributors to report certain information to WV Board of Pharmacy (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization)

: Requiring wholesale drug distributors to report certain information to WV Board of Pharmacy (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization) SB 121 : Exempting nonprofit corporations from property tax for certain agricultural and industrial fairs and expositions (FN) (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Exempting nonprofit corporations from property tax for certain agricultural and industrial fairs and expositions (FN) (Baldwin; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 122 : Allowing counties to hold inmates under certain circumstances in county jail (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary then Finance)

: Allowing counties to hold inmates under certain circumstances in county jail (FN) (Maynard; Judiciary then Finance) SB 123 : Changing determination of compensation paid to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary)

: Changing determination of compensation paid to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Judiciary) SB 124 : Relating to insulin cost management (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Relating to insulin cost management (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SJR 1 : Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)

: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment (Tarr; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 2 : Homestead Exemption Increase Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

: Homestead Exemption Increase Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 3 : Protection of Electronic Communication and Data Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

: Protection of Electronic Communication and Data Amendment (Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance) SJR 4: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at noon. On the agenda:

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

No listings of committee meetings or bills have been released. This post will be updated when the schedule is available.

All House Committee meetings will take place in either the House Chamber or the House Government Organization Committee Room in the East Wing.

Six seats for the media for each meeting in the East Wing, and 18 seats in the rear Gallery of the House Chamber for each Committee meeting will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Television cameras will be permitted in both areas for Committee meetings as space allows.

The Chamber and Committee room will be inaccessible several times throughout each day because of cleaning and sanitizing measures.

Members of the media must be mindful of requests from staff members to please exit an area and/or wait to be admitted due to necessary sanitation.