WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Tuesday, March 9

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Tuesday, March 9 – 28th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 16 : USMC Corporal Roger Lee Boothe Memorial Road

: USMC Corporal Roger Lee Boothe Memorial Road SCR 17 : USMC Captain Dempsey Stowers Memorial Bridge

: USMC Captain Dempsey Stowers Memorial Bridge SCR 18 : Curtis “Pap” and Millie “Mammie” Asbury Memorial Bridge

: Curtis “Pap” and Millie “Mammie” Asbury Memorial Bridge SR 16: Amending Senate Rule 14 relating to introduction of concurrent resolutions

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 39 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer Com. Sub. for SB 334 : Establishing license application process for needle exchange programs – (With right to amend)

: Establishing license application process for needle exchange programs – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 339 : Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions

: Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment

: Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 370 : Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential

: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 383 : Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation

: Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 439 : Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (original similar to HB 2809)

: Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (original similar to HB 2809) Eng. SB 456 : Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System

: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 460 : Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act

: Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act Eng. SB 467: Relating to WV Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 466 : Relating generally to appraisal management companies

: Relating generally to appraisal management companies Com. Sub. for SB 475 : Dedicating certain fees collected by Division of Labor to General Revenue Fund

: Dedicating certain fees collected by Division of Labor to General Revenue Fund Com. Sub. for SB 517 : Relating to sunset provisions of legislative rules

: Relating to sunset provisions of legislative rules Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating generally to creating the West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 314: Regulating pawnbrokers

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 529 : Correcting improper citation relating to DMV registration

: Correcting improper citation relating to DMV registration Com. Sub. for SB 346 : Authorizing DMV use electronic means when providing notice for licensees and vehicle owners

: Authorizing DMV use electronic means when providing notice for licensees and vehicle owners Com. Sub. for SB 489 : Returning refundable exemption for road construction contractors to State Road Fund

: Returning refundable exemption for road construction contractors to State Road Fund Com. Sub. for SB 474: Exempting DOH from Purchasing Division Procedures

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2263 : Update the regulation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers

: Update the regulation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers Originating Bill 2: Health provider enforcement of covenant not to compete

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Com. Sub. SB 542: Relating to Public Energy Authority Act of WV

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2013: Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 472 : Updating criteria for regulating certain occupations and professions

: Updating criteria for regulating certain occupations and professions SB 523 : Correcting improper code references

: Correcting improper code references HB 2011 : Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year

: Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year HB 2006 : Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act

: Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act HB 2007 : Provide for occupational licenses or other authorization to practice by recognition for qualified applicants from other states

: Provide for occupational licenses or other authorization to practice by recognition for qualified applicants from other states HB 2008: Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

The Finance Committee will not meet Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

The Judiciary Committee will not meet Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, March 9, 2021

SB 600 : Relating to personal income tax reduction (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Relating to personal income tax reduction (FN) [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 601 : Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 602 : Removing residency requirement for Commissioner of Highways (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Removing residency requirement for Commissioner of Highways (Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 603 : Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering (Maroney; Finance)

: Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering (Maroney; Finance) SB 604 : Requiring WV State Police follow towing service policies of county (FN) (Lindsay; Government Organization)

: Requiring WV State Police follow towing service policies of county (FN) (Lindsay; Government Organization) SB 605 : Relating to state tax on digital advertisement (FN) (Phillips; Finance)

: Relating to state tax on digital advertisement (FN) (Phillips; Finance) SB 606 : Creating Restroom Access Act (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Creating Restroom Access Act (Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 607 : Relating generally to payment of salary or wages under Parental Leave Act (FN) (Nelson; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating generally to payment of salary or wages under Parental Leave Act (FN) (Nelson; Government Organization then Finance) SB 608 : Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services (FN) (Phillips, Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services (FN) (Phillips, Stollings; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SCR 19 : US Army SSG Elson M. Kuhn Memorial Bridge (Takubo, Nelson, Weld)

: US Army SSG Elson M. Kuhn Memorial Bridge (Takubo, Nelson, Weld) SCR 20 : Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act (Nelson, Azinger, Martin, Phillips, Takubo, Weld)

: Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act (Nelson, Azinger, Martin, Phillips, Takubo, Weld) SCR 21 : US Army SGT Charles L. Toppings Memorial Road (Phillips, Stollings)

: US Army SGT Charles L. Toppings Memorial Road (Phillips, Stollings) SR 17: Memorializing Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson (Lindsay, Jeffries, Phillips, Blair, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Boley, Caputo, Clements, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Plymale, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Stover, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Trump, Unger, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 272 – Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 277 – Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

H. B. 2906 – Relating to the School Building Authority’s allocation of money (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 216 – Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 296 – Relating generally to repealing certain rules (Steele) (Regular)

S. B. 338 – Creating Fire Service Equipment and Training Fund (Statler) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2598 – Altering the definition of an above ground storage tank (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2674 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792 – Relating to the expansion of direct access to natural gas service for new customers (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 2957 – Relating to the repeal of outdated code sections (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2958 – Relating to repealing outdated sections of state code (Steele) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 126 – Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2671 – Relating to financial exploitation of elderly persons, protected persons or incapacitated adults (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2722 – Prohibiting the use of class B fire-fighting foam for testing purposes if the foam contains a certain class of fluorinated organic chemicals (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2852 – Relating to distribution of the allowance for increased enrollment (Ellington) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing – 9 a.m. – House Chamber

H. B. 2581, Providing for the valuation of natural resources property and an alternate method of appeal of proposed valuation of natural resources property.

Committee on Health and Human Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

H. B. 2877, Expand direct health care agreements beyond primary care to include more medical care services.

HCR Blank – Requesting the Department of Health and Human Resources to continuously evaluate the child welfare system.

HB2965 – Panada insurance coverage VII. Other Business VIII. Adjournment

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 418 M

No Agenda listed.

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215 E

Consideration of HB 2834, Adding the Curator of the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History as an ex officio voting member of the commission.

Consideration of HB Blank, To create the Occupational Licensing Legal Fund for Chapter 30 boards.

Consideration of HB 2969, To clarify the procedures for the sale and operation of a municipally owned toll bridge by a private toll transportation facility.

Consideration of HB 2705, Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to food establishments.

Consideration of HB 2960, Eliminating the requirement that the Treasurer publish a full list of unclaimed property in newspapers, and instead require online database.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED – N/A